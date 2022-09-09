Summerland Public School announced its 2022 Homecoming royalty this week.
Queen candidates are Emily Ahlers, Lena Bolling, Hadley Cheatum, Harper Klabenes, Olga Mendoza and Ashley Pischel. King candidates are Joe Ahlers, Kellen Mlnarik, Kendrick Schroeder, Alex Thiele and Trevor Thomson.
The King and Queen will be crowned at halftime of the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 16 when the Bobcats host LHNE in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Serving as Crown Bearers will be Addyson Wright and Owen Sanne. Class attendants are: Freshmen Irelyn Bearinger and Ethan Kester, Sophomores Lydia Robertson and Connor Thomson and Juniors Adyson Minarik and Kelton Bruhn.
A pep rally is planned on Friday at 2 p.m. The Homecoming dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
High school dress up days for Homecoming are as follows:
Tuesday: Cowboy/rancher day
Thursday: Class color day AND anything but a backpack day
Elementary Dress-Up Days:
Monday 9/12 - Good vs. Evil Day (Dress like your favorite superhero or favorite villain.)
Tuesday 9/13 - Cowboy/Cowgirl/Rancher Day (Dress like a farmer/rancher or cowboy/cowgirl.)
Wednesday 9/14 - No School for grades PK-6
Thursday 9/15 - Class Colors Day (Dress in the following class colors: Pk - Bobcat Blue, K - Pink, 1st - Yellow, 2nd - Orange, 3rd - Red, 4th - Navy Blue, 5th - Purple, 6th - Green
Friday 9/16 - Bobcat Day - (Show your Bobcat spirit in your Bobcat apparel!)
For more photos, click the following link: