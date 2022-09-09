Sum HC

Summerland Public School announced its 2022 Homecoming royalty this week.

Queen candidates are Emily Ahlers, Lena Bolling, Hadley Cheatum, Harper Klabenes, Olga Mendoza and Ashley Pischel. King candidates are Joe Ahlers, Kellen Mlnarik, Kendrick Schroeder,  Alex Thiele and Trevor Thomson.

0
0
0
0
0