Summerland has announced its royal court for Homecoming 2021.
Queen candidates are Cassidy Bearinger, Emma Kerkman, Lizett Marino, Madison Melcher and Emily Nordby. King candidates are Mason Hoke, Kolton McAllister, Ty Rix, Keegan Smith and Colton Thiele.
The king and queen will be selected by student body vote the week of Homecoming and coronation will take place at halftime of the football game against North Central on Friday, Oct. 1.
Creed Stelling and Kendyl Bergman were selected as the crown bearers. Class attendants are Juniors: Jaykwon Petite and Hadley Cheatum; Sophomores: Jesse Thiele and Preslie Robertson and Freshmen: Sam Cheatum and Jaycee Reynolds.
Dress-up days for Homecoming Week will begin on Monday. One of the class competitions will include a daily prize for the highest percentage of students dressed up each day.
Dress up days:
Monday, Sept. 27: Jersey Day - Wear your favorite team jersey!
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Country vs. Country Club - Are you a redneck and preppy?
Wednesday, Sept. 29: American Day - Show your American Pride and Patriotism!
Thursday, Sept. 30: Hollywood Day - Dress as your favorite Hollywood Star ready to walk the red carpet!
Friday, Oct. 1: Bobcat Day - Show your pride and dress head to toe in Bobcat Blue, Black and Silver!