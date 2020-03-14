Want your family history as part of the historic Ewing 150th Celebration?
The committee is asking families to email a brief history — with or without a photo — to dbollwitt@gpcom.net by March 20 to be included in a historic book that will be available at the celebration.
There are several other ways those in the community, or with Ewing ties, but live elsewhere can help in the historic celebration May 22-24.
Families can include a memorial sponsorship in honor of someone — or even a business that is no longer in Ewing — for $250, which includes tickets to the Sunday, May 24, Little Texas concert. Contact Rita Anson at 402-340-1718 for all sponsorship information.
Community members are also hoping to draw a variety of businesses, organizations and past residents to the “Kick Off To Summer”-themed parade. Committee members hope the parade at 12:30 p.m. will also feature floats from past businesses to commemorate the 150th year. Those wanting to sign up for the parade are asked to call Chantel Dempster at 402-340-6760.
Tickets remain on sale for Little Texas. They are $15 in advance, $17 when purchased online or $20 at the gate.