The Summerland Elementary classes planted trees near the school playground on Wednesday.
James Ramold applied for a grant called Ten Free Trees of the Nebraska Forest Service and the trees were donated to Summerland. They were delivered by Great Plains Nursery.
Each class was invited to the playground area one at a time to plant their tree. The 6th grade planted two trees near the fire tank, and the rest of the classes planted one tree each on the flat ground starting at the volleyball court, heading south.
To see more photos of the tree plantings, click the following link: