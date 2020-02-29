Big news is popping up all over Northeast Nebraska as Stealth Broadband continues to expand Internet coverage.
Kira Buol, business development manager, said the company is working hard to offer high speed Internet in rural communities, especially in the Neligh and Tilden areas.
“We are proud of the fact that we are able to serve underserved towns in Northeast Nebraska with the best quality high speed Internet available today,” she said.
Founded in 2016, Stealth Broadband has grown quickly and already has more than a dozen employees.
Buol said Stealth plans to bring their new MicroPop technology to Neligh and fiber-to-the-home in Tilden.
“(Micropop) would allow for us to offer up to 200mbps of speed at a reasonable price not much different from what Neligh customers currently pay. In Tilden, we will be doing fiber to the home and offering 100/10mbps and 200/20mbps packages,” she said.
Buol said Stealth is working with the Neligh City Council to hopefully have a plan in place in March for that expansion. As for Tilden, the city council already approved the plan and the fiber project will begin in the next few weeks.
Using fiber optics, Stealth is able to bring faster Internet to consumers than other providers in the market. Many companies sell Internet through phone lines and modems, which are limited in the speed at which the signal can travel. Fiber Optic systems are designed for the high speed data transfers that are with Internet connections.
Buol said Stealth is different from other Internet providers because of its attention to creating and serving value for its customers.
“That’s really what sets us apart,” she said. “Our customers are No. 1 in our business model.”
That was proven by Stealth recently being voted the best wireless Internet provider in Northeast Nebraska, and best fiber optic Internet provider in Northeast Nebraska.
“ We are excited to be serving your communities and look forward to working with you for years to come,” Buol said.