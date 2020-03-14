The NEUSAW Board of Directors have decided to cancel the Folkstyle State Wrestling Tournament.
The following was released Saturday morning:
The last 48 hours have been an unprecedented time in our history. None of us have faced something like this in our lifetime. Nebraska USA Wrestling has taken its time to thoroughly investigate the situation and consider the circumstances so that we do not make a knee jerk reaction. As leaders of this organization, we will always strive to do our best to do what is right for our members.
Our Executive Board and Board of Directors have been in close contact throughout this process. The Board of Directors, for NEUSAW, have decided the need to cancel our Folkstyle State Tournament, based on the recommendations of state and local health officials. We care tremendously in providing wrestling opportunities for our kids, especially in competing at our Nebraska State Tournament; but it is also important to consider the greater good of the health of those kids, families, and the community. With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that we will be cancelling this year’s Nebraska USA State Folkstyle Championships due to the increasing and evolving COVID-19 public health threat.
All registrations that have already been paid will be refunded. Stay tune for more information on that. Please cancel your hotel rooms as soon as possible. Most hotels have a 24 to 48 cancellation policy. If you've already bought seating at the venue, this will also get refunded by Heartland Events Center. More info will be coming on how to proceed.
Future events will be evaluated in a timely manner, on a case-by-case basis.