The state has rested its case regarding the aggravators in the Bailey Boswell death penalty hearing.
On behalf of the state, Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner outlined reasons that Boswell, 27, should receive the death penalty for killing Sydney Loofe. Warner explained to the three-judge panel that the “coldly calculated” murder and dismemberment of Loofe showed “exceptional depravity,” including apparent relishment of the murder and needless mutilation.
Boswell’s attorney Todd Lancaster said case law has shown that mutilation of the body is only relevant to aggravating circumstances if it had occurred before Loofe died.
“There will be no evidence that the dismemberment of Sydney Loofe happened before she was dead,” he said.
Therefore, Lancaster objected each time the state’s witnesses testified about cuts made on Loofe’s body after her death.
Special FBI Agent Eli McBride and forensic pathologist Dr. Michelle Elieff took the stand for the state as graphic evidence photos were shown. McBride detailed the recovery of Loofe’s body in rural Clay County on Dec. 4, 2017. It had been segmented into 14 pieces — 13 of which were found. The first limb discovered was Loofe’s arm with the tattoo, “Everything will be wonderful someday.”
When Dr. Elieff testified, Warner asked her about the cuts that seemed to “frame” the tattoo and several that “underlined” it, offering evidence that Boswell and her co-conspirator, Aubrey Trail, seemed to “relish” the murder. The state attorney also questioned the forensic doctor about the numerous shallow cuts on Loofe’s body, attempting to prove needless mutilation of her body.
The state rested on its aggravators about 4 p.m. Lancaster called FBI Supervisor and state’s witness Michael Maseth to the stand to begin his mitigation portion. He started questioning Maseth about his interviews with Trail, during which Lancaster said the defendant always proclaimed Boswell’s innocence. A “hearsay” objection by Warner was taken under advisement by presiding Judge Vicky Johnson and court adjourned for the day at about 4:18 p.m. The hearing will reconvene Thursday morning.
