The state has rested its case in the trial of Bailey Boswell, the woman on trial for first degree murder in connection with the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe.
On Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Guinan said the state is done presenting its evidence against Boswell after offering two weeks of testimony from more than 40 witnesses.
Defense counsel will now have the opportunity to call witnesses before the case is handed over to the jury.
The “evidence portion” of the trial is expected to wrap up early this week. Once the jury begins deliberations, which could be as early as today, she said the jury will be sequestered and can work as long as needed.
For the full story, pick up the ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!