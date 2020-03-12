All Career and Technical Student Organizations, including FFA, FCCLA, FBLA & SkillsUSA, will not have state events this year due to the coronavirus.
"We continue to get updated information regarding COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Nebraska health officials. In light of the current health issue and precautions taken, we have made the difficult decision to cancel ALL Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) 2020 State Leadership Conference/Conventions and associated large gatherings and events. While a variety of factors influenced this decision, be assured that the health and safety of our students and stakeholders is always our primary goal," according to the organization.
The includes:
• DECA (March 18-21)
• HOSA (March 22-24)
• Educators Rising (March 25)
• FBLA (March 30-April 1)
• FFA (April1-3)
• SkillsUSA (April 2-4)
• FCCLA (April 5-7)
State staff and CTSO Board of Directors will be working through the options that are currently available to determine if the conference will be rescheduled, if national qualifying events be rescheduled, if the chapters will receive refunds and how state officers will be elected.