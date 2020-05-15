Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.