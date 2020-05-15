The Elgin Community Club announced that Vetch Days will not be held as usual.
"Looking at guidelines coming from the Governor's office, along with health officials, an official Vetch Days will not be held this year," the club released Friday morning.
Several independent events that do not conflict with these guidelines (as the guidelines change) will likely be held at separate times.
As of Friday, the Tractor Pull will still be held on Saturday, June 6. There will not be bleachers, but spectators will be asked to bring lawn chairs where they can spread out to watch the tractors compete.
More information will be released as the date nears.