N-O State FCCLA Qualifiers

Sixteen students from the Neligh-Oakdale FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Monday. Neligh-Oakdale’s FCCLA is led by sponsor Kimberly Scarborough.

The 2020 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.

Complete results from Neligh-Oakdale STAR participants:

Chapter in Review-Portfolio(1), Lily-Ann Smidt & Raina Le, Neligh-Oakdale - silver champion*

Entrepreneurship(3), Aleesha Bergman & Merdith Wiseman, Neligh-Oakdale - silver runner up*

Focus On Children(2), Shilo Shabram, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*

Food Innovations(2), Isabella Smidt, Neligh-Oakdale - silver champion*

Job Interview(3), Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*

National Programs(3), Emma Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*

Professional Presentation (1), Ashley Caballero & Izzy Pitzer, Neligh-Oakdale - gold runner up*

Professional Presentation (3), Lesly Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale - silver

Public Policy Advocate (2), Sadie Heckert & Vanessa Parra, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*

Say Yes to FCS (3), Skylar Long, Neligh-Oakdale - silver runner up*

Sustainability Challenge (1), Haddi Heckert and Wyatt Olson, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*

Teach and Train (3), Hannah Schrader, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion* 

 

*denotes state qualifier

The state leadership conference will be held in Lincoln, April 5-7.

 

