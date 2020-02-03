Sixteen students from the Neligh-Oakdale FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Monday. Neligh-Oakdale’s FCCLA is led by sponsor Kimberly Scarborough.
The 2020 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.
Complete results from Neligh-Oakdale STAR participants:
Chapter in Review-Portfolio(1), Lily-Ann Smidt & Raina Le, Neligh-Oakdale - silver champion*
Entrepreneurship(3), Aleesha Bergman & Merdith Wiseman, Neligh-Oakdale - silver runner up*
Focus On Children(2), Shilo Shabram, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*
Food Innovations(2), Isabella Smidt, Neligh-Oakdale - silver champion*
Job Interview(3), Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*
National Programs(3), Emma Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*
Professional Presentation (1), Ashley Caballero & Izzy Pitzer, Neligh-Oakdale - gold runner up*
Professional Presentation (3), Lesly Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale - silver
Public Policy Advocate (2), Sadie Heckert & Vanessa Parra, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*
Say Yes to FCS (3), Skylar Long, Neligh-Oakdale - silver runner up*
Sustainability Challenge (1), Haddi Heckert and Wyatt Olson, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*
Teach and Train (3), Hannah Schrader, Neligh-Oakdale - gold champion*
*denotes state qualifier
The state leadership conference will be held in Lincoln, April 5-7.