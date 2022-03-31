The J.R. Simplot Company has expanded by opening locations in Neligh and Gibbon.
Simplot Grower Solutions in Neligh is located along East Highway 275 in the former Smeal building.
Simplot Grower Solutions is a grower-focused retailer offering agribusiness solutions, agronomy expertise, and a full range of products and technologies to farmers. The family-owned organization is growing its position as a dynamic agribusiness leader with new stores that complement existing locations spanning the continental U.S. These retail outlets offer a full suite of exclusive products, cutting-edge technology, and top-notch services for farmers.
“We are excited to expand our operations in the region by opening two new locations in Nebraska” said Aaron Foster, Midwest Region Manager for Simplot Grower Solutions. “The new locations will help us provide growers in Antelope County, Buffalo County and surrounding areas the timely service and quality products that Simplot is known for.”
Simplot Grower Solutions in Neligh is located at 800 E HIGHWAY 275 and the Gibbon location is at 39695 E 56th Rd. The new locations feature a full range of field-proven inputs to include seed, crop nutrition, and crop protection, as well as data -driven agriculture services and customized financing options.