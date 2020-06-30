The Antelope County Sheriff's Department recovered a school van Tuesday morning that had been reported stolen by Summerland School.
According to Sheriff Bob Moore, the van was taken sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning from the Orchard location. It was recovered mid-morning.
The incident remains under investigation by the Antelope County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information may contact the sheriff's office at 402-887-4148.
