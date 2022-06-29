One of Shilo Shabram’s earliest memories of the Clearwater Rodeo is getting an autograph from the rodeo queen.
“I remember I was really little, sitting by the fence,” the Neligh 16-year-old said. “And I remember getting the queen’s autograph.”
She didn’t know that the same little girl waiting in line for an autograph would one day be wearing the crown of 2022 Miss Clearwater Rodeo.
On Friday night, Shabram — along with contestants Brooke Brengelman of Albion, Adreanna Dunn of Walthill and Shealynn Rasmussen of Burwell — anxiously sat atop their horses in the arena waiting for the announcement. Shabram earned the congeniality and horsemanship awards, and the appearance award went to Rasmussen.
After Brengelman was announced as the runner up, all eyes were fixed on the arena. There was a dramatic pause and then the loudspeaker boomed, “Your 2022 Miss Clearwater Rodeo is . . . Shilo Shabram!”
Shabram said she was surprised when her name was called.
“I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s me. It’s real,’” she recalled.
Shabram dismounted her horse and stepped forward. A large bouquet of roses was placed in her arms. Soon a crown was added to her black, felt cowboy hat and a sash was pinned to her floral shirt.
“It’s fun to represent a rodeo that you grew up around,” Shabram said of her reason for entering the queen contest.
