Sitting around the dining room table, Marvin and Maxine Haswell can’t help but laugh while sharing memories from seven decades of marriage.
“She was a good lookin’ chick back then,” Marvin said slyly as Maxine started giggling.
Maxine quickly chimed in, “Girls were scarce back then.”
The Orchard couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, family members have requested a card shower rather than an open house.
The Haswells both attended the Orchard United Methodist Church then and can’t recall the first time they met. Saying “he was always there,” Marvin was a grade ahead of Maxine at Orchard Public School. She graduated in 1950 and he in 1949.
Marvin proposed while visiting friends Bernard and Jeannine Kellogg. The catch, Maxine said, was that they had to wait to be married until she was 18.
“My 18th birthday was Aug. 12, and we got married Aug. 13,” she said with a laugh. “We got around that.”
The adventures started early for the Haswells. Marvin, who began Eastside Auto in 1953, rebuilt the dark blue 1941 Mercury that they drove to the Black Hills for their honeymoon. With “Just Married” written on the trunk, everyone knew they were newlyweds because the gritty soap scratched the car and the words didn’t come off as long as they owned the vehicle.
“It was a clunk of a car,” Maxine said, shaking her head while Marvin laughed out loud at the memory. “We took five gallons of used oil in the trunk, and it used more oil than it did gas.”
Still residing in the middle of Orchard after all these years, the couple can finish one another’s sentences. Marvin raves about Maxine’s French toast as much as he does her famous pecan pie. Maxine doesn’t like pecan but bakes the pie three times a year.
“I make it for him. He just loves it, but I don’t like pecan,” Maxine said.
The Haswells have three children — Scott, Angela and Brett — along with 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Although Marvin never served in the military, both of their sons did — Scott at the West Point Naval Academy and Brett at the Air Force Academy. Angela became a registered nurse and lives near Creighton.
Marvin and Maxine won’t be the only ones celebrating August 13. Scott and his wife, Sherilyn, will celebrate their 45th anniversary the same day in Wisconsin.
The Haswells are a close family, proven by the many photos inside their home. They love traditions from holiday gatherings to sending Christmas cards. Maxine has sent out Christmas cards annually and has a photo album collecting all of the cards since 1952.
“It’s just such a tradition,” she said, flipping through the album. From a photo of Scott on the first card, the pages show a growing family with more children, then grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their most recent cards show the happy couple with big smiles.
The Haswells began their life together in a 24-foot square “basement house,” now where Arvin and Renita Erb live in Orchard. Marvin proudly said he built it “with my own two hands before we got married.”
Marvin, who studied autobody, worked for Thelanders at their Kaiser-Frazer dealership for the first three years of their marriage. They slowly added onto the house as they could afford to, adding an upper level and then another 12 feet when Brett was born.
“We didn’t have any money, but nobody did. I mean no money,” Maxine said. “We got by and did what we could.”
Marvin, who was also a longtime Boy Scout leader, ran Eastside Auto until retirement in 1996. Maxine drove a school van for 25 years, mostly with morning and afternoon routes to Inman and a kindergarten route just before noon.
“Now, I keep a diary every day, but I wish I would have kept track of all of the kids,” she said. “If I would have kept track of that, I would have had quite a book.”
After 70 years together, the Haswells know the secret to a long, successful marriage: “You have to live a long time,” Marvin said matter-of-factly before letting a smile spread across his lips and breaking into yet another laugh as he slapped his cane against the dining room carpet.
With the same sparkle in her eye, Maxine said if they were upset with one another, they worked out their differences because that’s what had to be done.
“I think you have to put God first. If you don’t, you’re in trouble,” she said. “You have to love your children. They make your family. They’ve made ours.”
Cards can reach the Haswells at P.O. Box 94, Orchard, NE 68764.