Jace Thompson

Meet Jace Thompson

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools 

Parents Names: Trichia Thompson and the Late Steven Thompson 

Siblings Names/Ages: Jessica Cole - 31, Shaylee Laursen - 27 

Josh's Service

What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, Student Council, One Act, Quiz Bowl, Choir, Show Choir, SFTS, NHS, Golf 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Sophomore English Class 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t stress too much. I’ve found that things have a way of working out in the end. 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend college

