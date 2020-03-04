Meet Zane Richardson
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley School
Parents Names: Kasey and Manette Richardson
Siblings Names/Ages: Gus/9 Kort/7
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Golf, FBLA, FFA, Choir, One Act, Speech
What is your favorite memory of high school?
All of the countless trips to McDonalds with all my friends, winning
Homecoming king, or riding around in a limo before prom with all my friends.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Go with the flow and don’t stress over stupid stuff, it will all take care of
itself, enjoy it while you can.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Im looking into going to the Air Force and finding a career there or go to
college in the medical field.