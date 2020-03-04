Zane Richardson

Meet Zane Richardson

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley School

Parents Names: Kasey and Manette Richardson

Siblings Names/Ages: Gus/9 Kort/7

Carhart Lumber Co.

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Golf, FBLA, FFA, Choir, One Act, Speech

What is your favorite memory of high school?

All of the countless trips to McDonalds with all my friends, winning

Homecoming king, or riding around in a limo before prom with all my friends.

What advice can you offer underclassmen?

Go with the flow and don’t stress over stupid stuff, it will all take care of

itself, enjoy it while you can.

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

Im looking into going to the Air Force and finding a career there or go to

college in the medical field.

