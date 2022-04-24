Student’s Name: Zachary Ryan
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Heather Lewis Suckstorf and Dan Ryan
Siblings Names/Ages: Graceyn Scheinost (9) and Rubie Suckstorf (3)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in band, choir, show choir, jazz band, FFA, and FBLA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to the state fair for band.
What is your favorite class and why? Mr. Wicks, probably because of all the laughs I have with him and him showing the class his Barbies.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing Superheroes during recess under the tree.
What will you miss after you graduate? Probably all my friends, the laughs I had with my teachers and friends and sleeping during Mr. Dittmer’s class.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Iowa Lakes Community College or Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and major in aviation. In 5 years, I hope to be a commercial pilot and flying for one of the commercial airlines.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving Scuba Diving, Traveling the world