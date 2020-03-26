Zachary Hoffman

Meet Zachary Hoffman

Student’s School: Clearwater High School 

Parents Names: David and Jeri Hoffman

Siblings Names/Ages: Kaitlynn Even 22        

Nielsen Insurance

What activities did you participate in while in high school? I was in football and wrestling 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Being with Mrs. Michell cooking on the friday.

What advice can you offer underclassmen? To go to school and work hard! 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? To go to Northeast for two years for Diesel Mechanics and help my parents after. 

