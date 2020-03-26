Meet Zachary Hoffman
Student’s School: Clearwater High School
Parents Names: David and Jeri Hoffman
Siblings Names/Ages: Kaitlynn Even 22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I was in football and wrestling
What is your favorite memory of high school? Being with Mrs. Michell cooking on the friday.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? To go to school and work hard!
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? To go to Northeast for two years for Diesel Mechanics and help my parents after.