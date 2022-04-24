Student’s Name: Zack Hartl
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Hank and Jessie Hartl
Siblings Names/Ages: Jaiden 20, lily 15, Hailey 12, Hudson 7
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, track
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting Mountain Dews from Mrs. Novicki
What is your favorite class and why? Government, because I like to listen to Mr. Wick
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Soccer at recess
What will you miss after you graduate? I don’t think nothing but probably some of my friends
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Northeast and having a house
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to a NBA game, Meet Danny Duncan, hangout with Keywon