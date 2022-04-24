Zach

Student’s Name: Zack Hartl

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools

Parents Names: Hank and Jessie Hartl

Invenergy

Siblings Names/Ages: Jaiden 20, lily 15, Hailey 12, Hudson 7                                                 

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, track 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting Mountain Dews from Mrs. Novicki

What is your favorite class and why? Government, because I like to listen to Mr. Wick

What is your favorite memory from elementary school?

Soccer at recess

What will you miss after you graduate? I don’t think nothing but probably some of my friends 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

Northeast and having a house 

What are three things on your bucket list? Go to a NBA game, Meet Danny Duncan, hangout with Keywon

