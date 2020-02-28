Meet Xavier Hobbs
Student’s School: Ewing Public Schools
Parents Names: Janette Hobbs and the late Sam Hobbs
Siblings Names/Ages: Landon Hobbs 15 Jadyn Hobbs 11 Layne Bullock 17 Gracie Bullock 21
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, E-club, Football ,Track, FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? beating Elgin my junior year
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Shut up and listen
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to college for business and then open my own business. I see myself getting my business started.