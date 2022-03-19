Student’s Name: Wyatt Schoenenberger
Student’s School: Neligh Oakdale
Parents Names: Ryan Schoenenberger and Alisha Carr
Siblings Names/Ages: Ethan (16), Logan (21), Alex (22), Brittany (24)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? NHS, basketball, quiz bowl
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting out early when COVID had started and being able to relax at home with no worries.
What is your favorite class and why? A&P because I like learning more about the body and how it works.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? The field trip to the zoo
What will you miss after you graduate? The teachers and being with my friends almost everyday
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I would like to go to Wayne to get a degree in biology then go to the UNMC to work towards being a surgeon. In 5 years I hope to have my biology degree and have been accepted into UNMC.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, fly a plane or helicopter, visit or live in Switzerland