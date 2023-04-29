Student’s Name: Wyatt Napier
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Denice and Brian Napier
Siblings Names/Ages: Brother Garrett 17, Sister Rebbecca 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, Skills USA , and FFA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Skills USA
What is your favorite class and why? Shop class because i am really good at it and i have a really fun time in the shop.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? getting in a fight with Matthew Potter.
What will you miss after you graduate? The energy inside the school and all of the fun activities
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I would like to be in college in the northeast to become a diesel mechanic. i hope to be in my own house with a full time job.
What are three things on your bucket list? To get through college to get a great career and get my own place to call my home and to have a really beautiful wife to start a family.