Student’s Name: William Heilhecker
Student’s School: Elgin Public Schools
Parents Names: Heidi Rethmeier and Joe Heilhecker
Siblings Names Ages: Anna
22, Elly, 24
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, speech, one act, FFA, quiz bowl.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
David starting up the lawnmower that is older than me and popping wheelies.
What is your favorite class and why?
Welding because it allows me to work with my hands and think freely.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Camryn punching David.
What will you miss after you graduate?
I will miss the free house and food.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on studying mechanical engineeering and I hope to be working for an engineering firm that designs hunting equipment.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Go skydiving (only once), visit New Zealand.