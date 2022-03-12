Student’s Name: Walter Furstenau
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Chad and Liz Furstenau
Siblings Names/Ages: Anneka Furstenau 16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross-country, National Honor Society, speech, student council, one-act, track, FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school has been eating lunch outside with my friends on nice days.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is government because I enjoy learning about the workings of our government and we have a very engaging and entertaining teacher.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school is pajama day on the last day of school before Christmas break.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss all of my friends here at EV.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to double major in legal studies and political science at the University of South Dakota. After obtaining my bachelor’s degree, I will attend law school and pursue a career as a lawyer. In five years I will be working on my first year of law school.
What are three things on your bucket list? Eventually, I would like to start a family, write a book, and run for local or state office.