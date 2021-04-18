Student’s Name: Victoria Sierra
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Catherine Sierra
Siblings Names/Ages: Emilio Sierra 22, Delilah Sierra 21, Julio Sierra 19
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Band, Choir, Show Choir, and Teammates
What is your favorite memory of high school?
All the dances
What is your favorite class and why?
Probably Healthy Relationships, I think it’s a class everyone should take and I liked the discussions we have in there!
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Enjoy it while you can even if it seems like it drags on, it is senior year before you know it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on attending college at Wayne State Community College and majoring in Social Work