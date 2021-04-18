victoria

Processed with VSCO with f2 preset

Student’s Name: Victoria Sierra

 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools

 

Parents Names: Catherine Sierra

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Emilio Sierra 22, Delilah Sierra 21, Julio Sierra 19

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school?

Band, Choir, Show Choir, and Teammates 

 

What is your favorite memory of high school?

All the dances

 

What is your favorite class and why?

Probably Healthy Relationships, I think it’s a class everyone should take and I liked the discussions we have in there!

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen?

Enjoy it while you can even if it seems like it drags on, it is senior year before you know it.

thriftway

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

 

I plan on attending college at Wayne State Community College and majoring in Social Work

0
0
0
0
0