Student’s Name: Vanessa Parra
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Jennie and Julio Martinez; Jose and Mara Parra
Siblings Names/Ages: Christian, Jordan, Jason, Joseph, Jay, Sophia, Lily, Jose Jr.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One- act, dance, choir, band, school play and student council.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Ashton crawling into the ceiling in the band room. What is your favorite class and why? Mr. Bloedorns civics class because it’s just 5 girls who talk about drama and Mr. Bloedorn feeds into it.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Mrs. Rotherham would let me bring my pet hermit crabs to school.
What will you miss after you graduate? Being in the same routine with the same kids since I was little.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Xenon Academy and study cosmetology and esthetics.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to New York during Christmas, swim with dolphins, travel European countries