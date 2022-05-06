Student’s Name: Vance Chance
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Kathie Chance
Siblings Names/Ages: Justin, Leshea, Zachary, Kaylee, Jayda
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball
What is your favorite memory of high school? Out early for COVID
What is your favorite class and why? P.E., I enjoy hanging with friends
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Staying after school and helping the teachers
What will you miss after you graduate? Being with friends
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going into real estate
What are three things on your bucket list? Own dream car, skydiving, be successful