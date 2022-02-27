Student’s Name: Tyson Rix
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Heidi Rix and Marty Siems
Siblings Names/Ages: Mason (22) Alyx (21) Sydni (14)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, football, track, student council.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Feeding Wyatt Chipps laxatives.
What is your favorite class and why? Any of my ag classes with Mr.Goldfuss, he makes class fun.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Going to the zoo.
What will you miss after you graduate? Class talks with Ms. Schneider.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I’m going straight to work and hope to be successful enough to support myself and be in my own house.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go hunting in Texas, go hunting in Montana and go hunting in Alaska.