Meet Tyler Iburg
Student’s School: Elgin Public Schools
Parents Names: John and Sherri Iburg
Siblings Names/Ages: Nick Iburg 20, Shelby Iburg 16, Tina Taylor 37, Johnny Iburg 39
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, a year of football
What is your favorite memory of high school? There is too many to choose from
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Work hard now, because the GPA and grades you get now affect and build your future.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to Northeast for Agribusiness I hope to be working for a good business in the Agriculture area.