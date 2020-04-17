Tyler Hupp

Meet Tyler Hupp

Student’s School: Clearwater High School

Parents Names: Ted and Angie Hupp 

Siblings Names/Ages: Colby 14 and Damien 10 

Sargent Irrigation

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross Country, quiz bowl and skills USA

What is your favorite memory of high school? Cross Country 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t count the days until graduation. Enjoy the ride, graduation will come when it does. 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Move  to South Dakota and get a degree in Aviation Maintenance undecided after that.

