Meet Tyler Hupp
Student’s School: Clearwater High School
Parents Names: Ted and Angie Hupp
Siblings Names/Ages: Colby 14 and Damien 10
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross Country, quiz bowl and skills USA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Cross Country
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t count the days until graduation. Enjoy the ride, graduation will come when it does.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Move to South Dakota and get a degree in Aviation Maintenance undecided after that.