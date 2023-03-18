Student’s Name: Tristan Smith
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 4:55 pm
Student’s Name: Tristan Smith
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Justin and Crystal Smith
Siblings Names/Ages: Damian Smith, 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross country, wrestling, and golf.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making state wrestling.
What is your favorite class and why? Personal finance because Mrs. Parks is cool.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing football with my class and nap time.
What will you miss after you graduate? Wrestling and teachers.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Attend Northeast to become a lineman, and hopefully have my own house.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydive, travel the world, and have my dream car.