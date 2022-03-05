Student’s Name: Trista Hemenway
Student’s School: Pope John
Parents Names: Shawn and Laura Hemenway
Siblings Names/Ages: Abby Hemenway 17, Connor Hemenway 13.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Choir, band, one-act and musical.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Performing our 2020-2021 musical.
What is your favorite class and why? English composition because I love writing papers and the class helped improve those writing skills.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Preschool show and tell days.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss the small school environment, all the friends I made and all the teachers who have guided and helped me over the past four years.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Attending Concordia University and majoring in special education. In five years, I hope to be working as an elementary special education teacher somewhere close to home.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. go to Europe, 2. buy a car 3. finish college in three years.