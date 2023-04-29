Student’s Name: Trevor Thomson
Student’s School: SummerlandPublic Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Student’s Name: Trevor Thomson
Student’s School: SummerlandPublic Schools
Parents Names: Gina and the late Keith Thomson
Siblings Names/Ages: Larissa: 20, Connor: 16, Sierra: 14, Makayla: 6
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Football, basketball,track,baseball,
FFA, skills USA, 4-H, band,National Honor Society
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite memory of high school was going outside to fly rockets in science class.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is math because I love numbers and figuring out math problems.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory in elementary school is playing soccer at recess.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss high school football and my classmates.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to graduate college with a coaching degree and major in physical education and be a PE teacher and a football coach. What are three things on your bucket list? I want to coach a state championship team, I want to hunt and fish in Canada,I want to go skydiving.