Trevor

Student’s Name: Trevor Stamp

 

Student’s School: Summerland Public School Ewing

 

Parents Names: Jason and Jill Stamp

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Mikayla 27                                                       

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football 3 years, basketball 1 year, FBLA 3 years

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to playoffs my junior year in football.

 

What is your favorite class and why? Shop because I'm learning skills I'll use during my life. What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be respectful of the teachers.

Hoofmann

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Going to Northeast for diesel mechanics. Hopefully in a big house with lots of money.

