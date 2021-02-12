Student’s Name: Trevor Stamp
Student’s School: Summerland Public School Ewing
Parents Names: Jason and Jill Stamp
Siblings Names/Ages: Mikayla 27
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football 3 years, basketball 1 year, FBLA 3 years
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to playoffs my junior year in football.
What is your favorite class and why? Shop because I'm learning skills I'll use during my life. What advice can you offer underclassmen? Be respectful of the teachers.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Going to Northeast for diesel mechanics. Hopefully in a big house with lots of money.