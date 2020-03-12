Trenton Fletcher

Meet Trenton Fletcher

Student’s School: Clearwater High School 

Parents Names: Rustin and Angie Fletcher 

Siblings Names/Ages: Chase-13 Addie 12 Jackson 7

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Skills USA, choir, band, one-act crew

What is your favorite memory of high school? 9 seniors. One bathroom stall & a tornado drill. That’s all you need to know. 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t push going to college- make the right choice for you. 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Doin the workforce, find me a nice lady, & do some fishin! 

