Meet Tiana Thramer
Student’s School: Ewing Public School
Parents Names: Greg and Carm Thramer
Siblings Names/Ages: Hayley (28), Troy (26), Tori (24)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball (4 years), Basketball (4 years), Track (4 years), FBLA (4 years), FCA (4 years), E-Club (4 years), National Honor Society (3 years), Band (3 years), Choir (2 years)
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was making it to state in volleyball three years in a row!
What advice can you offer underclassmen? My advice for underclassmen is to respect your teachers and enjoy the time in high school!
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Wayne State College and major is in Exercise Science. In five years, I plan to have graduated from college with a good paying job!