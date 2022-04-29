Student’s Name: Thomas Warnke
Student’s School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Parents Names: Jeremy Warnke and Deborah Schnell
Siblings Names/Ages: Danielle (21), Vincent (17)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, wrestling, football
What is your favorite memory of high school? Class trip to Omaha, staying in a hotel room with Colton & River
What is your favorite class and why? Welding - It’s like an art with metal so that makes it pretty cool.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Mrs. Legate. She is one of my favorite teachers.
What will you miss after you graduate? Going to school you know all the fun activities we have. Sometimes it gets boring, but it is better than sitting at home.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Just work. In five years, I’m thinking about going to a trade school, but I’m waiting and thinking about it.
What are three things on your bucket list? Getting a car fixed up, graduating high school, and finding a really well paying job.