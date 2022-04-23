Student’s Name: Thomas Johnson
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Christy Johnson
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Speech, One act, cross country, wrestling, track, and band
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class in high school was forensic science
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Bouncy houses for AR parties
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss getting soda at school for 50 cents
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I’ll be going into Forensic Science