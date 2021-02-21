Student’s Name: Theanna Dunn
Student’s School: Elgin Public School
Parents Names: Sean and Sarah Dunn
Siblings Names/Ages: Juliana Dunn 24, Christian Dunn 23
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track, FFA, One Act, Speech, NHS
What is your favorite memory of high school? District and state speech my sophomore year
What is your favorite class and why? Art because I am able to work by myself
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Work hard now and study so then when you get to college life is easier. Also, make the most of high school, you only get one.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Going to Northeast for Criminal Justice. In five years hopefully I am working my way up to be an investigator and starting a family.