Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Student’s Name: Tessa Whitney
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Leon & Kimberly Whitney
Siblings Names/Ages: Colton Whitney
What Activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, dance, yearbook, choir, FBLA, FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? When I showed Landyn a scary video and he punched his computer and shattered the screen.
What is your favorite class and why? English because it always came easy to me but also loved the random topics we always had
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Hayden going to Mr. Eickholt’s house to get his mail instead of going to the elementary office.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing all of my classmates
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to the Bahamas, build a Barndominium own a field full of highland cattle.