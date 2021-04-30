Student’s Name: Tessa Rae Peed
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard
Parents Names: Marjie and Larry Peed
Siblings Names/Ages:Tyson Peed(24), Tiffany Peed(22), Derek Maxwell(20), Thomas Peed(20), Grace Maxwell(18)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Track, Basketball, Art, FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school?
I don't remember.
What is your favorite class and why?
2nd period because Mrs.Meyer bothers me about getting the FAFSA done.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Don't get Covid.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan on going to Wayne State College and becoming a dental hygienist. In five years I really hope I’ve graduated college and have a great job.