tessa

Student’s Name: Tessa Rae Peed

 

Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard

 

Parents Names: Marjie and Larry Peed

Siblings Names/Ages:Tyson Peed(24), Tiffany Peed(22), Derek Maxwell(20), Thomas Peed(20), Grace Maxwell(18)                                                     

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school?

Track, Basketball, Art, FFA

 

What is your favorite memory of high school?

I don't remember. 

 

What is your favorite class and why?

2nd period because Mrs.Meyer bothers me about getting the FAFSA done. 

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen?

Don't get Covid. 

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

I plan on going to Wayne State College and becoming a dental hygienist. In five years I really hope I’ve graduated college and have a great job.

