Student’s Name: Taylynne Charf
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Student’s Name: Taylynne Charf
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic
Parents Names: Stacy and Danelle Charf
Siblings Names/Ages: Hunter 21, Ashlynne 17, Kellan 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, FFA, musical, one act, speech, dance, Jr. Right to Life, student council, NHS.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
It would have to be the time we hid Twawona Mama’s (pickled hotdogs) in my Spanish teacher’s classroom and she had no idea until they started to smell.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Math, because I was very well prepared.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school is sliding down the super icy alleyway between the rectory and school, with cardboard boxes.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss my classmates the most. The boys always make classes pretty interesting. I will also miss playing sports with my younger sister.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My future plans are to attend college and become a veterinarian. In 5 years I will hopefully still be in school receiving my degree.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Visit many of the National Parksin America, see the Northern Lights,
shoot a moose.