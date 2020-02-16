Meet Taylor Rose Bolling
Student’s School: Clearwater High School
Parents Names: Merlin and Janette Bolling
Siblings Names/Ages: Jerod Bolling (21), Lena Bolling (14), Ella Bolling (12)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, skills USA, FFA, TeamMates, choir, quiz bowl, class vice president
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was when Mr. Birch dropped his walking taco and said “aww i wanted to eat it.”
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Take as many pictures as you can
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to major in nursing. In 5 years I hope to have a job at a hospital being an OB nurse.