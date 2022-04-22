Student’s Name: Taylor Hasebroock
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Alysia Hasebroock
Siblings Names/Ages: Teegen Hasebroock 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One act, speech, basketball, FBLA, FCCLA, and cross country
What is your favorite memory of high school? Freshman year, as a speech team we stayed in a hotel in Wayne due to the flood after district speech.
What is your favorite class and why? Art, all 4 years of high school I have had the class as my first period class. It is the best way to start my day, and I couldn’t ask for a better teacher.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Nap times during kindergarten. I never knew how much I would miss those and need those.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss my teachers and the support that some of them give me through everything.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend college at Nebraska Wesleyan University and major in Social Work. In five years, I hope to have a bachelor’s degree in Social Work, and hopefully have started a job somewhere.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Pick up a new hobby 2. Travel to different countries 3. Try new food