Student’s Name: Taylor Anne Bolling
Student’s School: Clearwater Public School
Parents Names: Nathan and Cassie Bolling
Siblings Names/Ages: Cameron (22) Dominic (20)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One Act (4yrs) Choir (3 yrs) Art (4yrs) Skills USA (3 yrs) Quiz Bowl (2 yrs) 4-H (6 yrs)
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was this years senior class went to Omaha to Blood Rush. We also went go-karting and the people working there got mad because we were going to fast.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? My advice would be to put your school work first. Don’t get behind on homework because it’s a pain to catch up. Keep your heads up kids.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plan is to attend Northeast Community College and major as a veterinary technician. I also plan on joining the rodeo team. In five years I plan on staying in the area.