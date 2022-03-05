Tanner

Student’s Name: Tanner Sparr 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

Parents Names: Terry Sparr and Darci Sparr 

Invenergy

Siblings Names/Ages: None

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football and golf 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Messing up my physics rocket 

What is your favorite class and why? Physics because that class is fun 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing dodgeball with Mr. Amend What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my friends everyday 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to find a job and have a good starting ground. I hope to see myself doing pretty good in five years 

What are three things on your bucket list? Find work, get a house, travel

