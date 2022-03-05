Student’s Name: Tanner Sparr
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Terry Sparr and Darci Sparr
Siblings Names/Ages: None
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football and golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? Messing up my physics rocket
What is your favorite class and why? Physics because that class is fun
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing dodgeball with Mr. Amend What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my friends everyday
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to find a job and have a good starting ground. I hope to see myself doing pretty good in five years
What are three things on your bucket list? Find work, get a house, travel