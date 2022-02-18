Student’s Name: Talon Krebs
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Schools
Parents Names: Jason Krebs & Alissa Evans
Siblings Names/Ages: Ashton Krebs (22), Colson Krebs (15)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? National Honor Society, FBLA, FFA, band, football, basketball, track, cross country.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is going to the lake every weekend until October. We would get done with practice/game on Friday, go to the lake, get back Sunday night in time to do homework before another week of school.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is business/entrepreneurship classes with Mrs. Hanson because I learn life skills.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school is tipping over a tall inflatable slide in the gym, on purpose, with all of us inside.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss the high school and small town feel, my friends/family, and sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans include attending either the University of Nebraska- Lincoln or the University of Nebraska- Kearney. I plan on majoring in business and minoring in entrepreneurship, and in five years I hope to graduate college and own a business.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Live in Hawaii for a certain amount of time in my life. 2. have a family. 3. own a business and be financially free.