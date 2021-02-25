Student’s Name: Taelyn Switzer
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard
Parents Names: Brian and Lindsey Switzer
Siblings Names/Ages: Jaiden (21), Gage (19), Ruger (13)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Volleyball, Basketball, Track, FFA, One-Act, Choir, Band, Journalism
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite memory from high school would have to be Avery. Anthony, and David have a burping contest in Chemistry class.
What is your favorite class and why?
My favorite class would have to be either choir or band. Mrs. Heithoff is always so happy, and knows how to make the classes more enjoyable.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Be yourself, be confident, and know that it is okay to make mistakes. High school is all about figuring out and learning who you are. Enjoy every second of high school, and make lots of memories because once it’s over, the memories will be the only things you carry on to the next chapter of your life.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
In the future, I plan to continue my education at USD to get my degree in Health Science. From there, I plan on going to medical school and becoming an ER physician or trauma surgeon. In five years, I hope to have gotten my degree and in medical school furthering my education.