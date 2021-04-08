Student’s Name: Sydney Olson
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Steve and JoAnn Olson
Siblings Names/Ages: Cody (24), Brittany (15)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, FCCLA, FBLA, Track and Field, Cross-Country, Basketball, Band, Choir, Quiz Bowl
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting out because of COVID
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Anatomy and Physiology because I find it very interesting.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t spread yourself too thin.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I’m going to the Northeast for Pre-Radiologic Technology. I hope to be working at a hospital in Northeast Nebraska.